Local shop warns of potential shortages of common Valentine's Day treats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you haven't already bought Valentine's Day flowers or treats for that special someone, beware: some area businesses are reporting that the items you may be used to purchasing could be short supply.

Area sweet shops said they have had to resort to taking some items off of lists if they can't find what they need for their special treats.

Esmerelda Lopez with Belleeah's Apples & Treats said that having to adjust to supply chain shortages has been a difficult transition.

"From here to there, we bounce from every store if we have to," Lopez said. "We just find it and if not, we'll pull one of the items off if we can't. Like we do chocolate covered waffles. We've had to pull those waffles off because we can't find the brand that we use. So yeah, it's been a little bit rough, but we're doing it."

Lopez encourages residents to place all Valentine's Day orders ahead of time to ensure everyone is able to get what they need.

