CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A homeless man was hospitalized Friday morning after an argument led to a stabbing in front of City Hall in Corpus Christi.

Police said it happened just after 7 a.m. at Staples and Leopard. An argument between a 35-year-old man and a 51-year-old man resulting in the younger of the two being stabbed. Police do not know what they were fighting about, but said both men are homeless and knew each other.

Corpus Christi police said they know there is a homeless problem in the area and are working to fix it.

"We actually have a specialized unit that helps monitor the area on bikes, on golf carts and on Enduro motorcycles," CCPD Officer Edward Longoria said.

The 51-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in unknown condition.

