Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Two neighbors were involved in a brawl Monday morning after an argument over money and property started at a home on Prescott and Hudson Street.

According to police, a man was hit by a two-by-four and a metal chain and ball after getting into a fight with his neighbor over clothes he had left at the neighbor's house.

The victim said his neighbor hit him from behind when he reportedly refused to give him money.

"I told them I don't get no money to give you for drugs I'm just here to get my clothes, so I grabbed my bag and turned around and took walking with it," the victim said.

Police were called out to separate the two parties involved.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Currently, no one has been arrested.

