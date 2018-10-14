CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A boy in Corpus Christi is in the hospital after an argument between another boy quickly turned violent.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the Windrush Apartments on Kostoryz Rd. close to Houston St.

Corpus Christi police say one of the boys lived at the apartments and the other had came to visit him.

Police say during the argument, knives were taken out and one of the boys was stabbed three to five times.

There is no word yet of their conditions.

As of now, one of the boys will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident is still under investigation and the boys' names have not been released.

