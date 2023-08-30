ARK to return sea turtles at release on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amos Rehabilitation Keep is set to return two of their sea creatures at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at Tony Amos Beach on Mustang Island near marker 35.
ARK's goal is to rehabilitate marine turtles and birds from Mustang Island and St. Joseph Island, their website states, and aims to educate the public of this mission, as well as the impact humans have on marine life.
Officials will release two loggerhead sea turtles named Treasure Island and Murphy back to their native habitat at Saturday's event.
To get to the spot where the release will take place, ARK said to use Access Road 1 until you get to the beach then make a right.
