Local

Arkansas's six electors cast ballots for Trump and Pence

The six electoral college votes were cast for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas has cast its six electoral college votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

The state’s members of the electoral college met Monday in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the state Capitol in Little Rock. 

Trump easily won the state in the Nov. 3 election against President-elect Joe Biden. 

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College, where all 50 states’ electors and the District of Columbia cast their ballots. 

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

