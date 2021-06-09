Arkansas line worker killed while on duty in Louisiana to help restore power

"Friends, we lost a good one Friday and we are beyond devastated. Marley Mencer, Lead Driver with our dedicated fleet out of Little Rock, AR. Marley has been with us since we formed Howard Dedicated Operations in 2004. Not only was he a hard worker and dedicated employee, he was our friend. We are truly heart broken to say the least! Please pray for his wife and children, the drivers who worked with him as they are a family as well, and pray for HDO manager, Katie, this is especially hard on her."