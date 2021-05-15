Event held at Sherill Park to celebrate Armed Forces Day

With the sound of the trumpets and the sight of the flags, veterans stood in solidarity honoring all that they've fought for and all those others continue to.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the nation and in the Coastal Bend, there was a show of support today for those who have served and continue to serve in our military. Local veterans and community members gathered down Ocean Drive for a special ceremony this morning.

"We're honoring all the services across the board, not just the services but the men and women that have served in the armed forces, past and present," said Martin Longoria, the chairman for the Mayors Committee for Veterans Affairs.

With the sound of the trumpets and the sight of the flags, veterans stood in solidarity honoring all that they've fought for and all those others continue to. The third Saturday of May is a day of recognition for all armed forces.

"My husband of course for his service in the Navy, and submarine, and certainly my father who spent 30 years in the military," said Rose Nepa, a family member of two veterans. "It's very important to recognize the service of our veterans because without them we wouldn't have the contrary we do."

She was one of several who attended the event at Sherill Park.

"Back during the Vietnam era, we were not welcomed. In fact, we were asked to leave. I can remember the first time anybody thanked me for my service was 1990, and today the support that we feel is incredibly important," said James Mobley, a retired Brigadier General.

Mobley said it's important to him to see the progression in appreciation for veterans.

As the audience clapped and the musicians played, the veterans said they hope this type of appreciation continues.

"It's every day because seven days a week, 24/7, the men and women that are serving are putting their life on the line for our freedoms that we enjoy," said Longoria.

