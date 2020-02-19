CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Within the last 24 hours, police arrested eight people who are said to be persons of interest in the robberies in Corpus Christi.

The most recent robbery happened at Dollar General on the 6000 block of Weber Road.

Police told 3News that within an hour of investigating the robbery, officers were able to take several people in custody, which included a juvenile they suspect robbed not only the Dollar General, but also the game room on Everhart.

According to police, the spike in armed robberies took off in February. There were 22 of them in a 17 day period that were being investigated.

Police say it was really out of the norm to have that many in such a short window. They put their resources on the investigation immediately.

Police believe there were several different groups of people involved in the robberies and that it was not just one person committing them. They expect more arrest warrants to come out soon.

"We will work it until we have every person held accountable. Robbery is a very serious, very dangerous crime. We had a security guard shot in the commission of one of those robberies. That person is now in custody. We are very satisfied with how our investigations are moving, but there is still work to be done," Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove said.

Breedlove did tell 3News that the robberies did involve gang members.

Meanwhile, police are searching for 19-year-old Jasmine Gonzales who is a person of interest.

If you have any information on the robberies, call the police at 886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: