CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council member s invited the Commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot to share their mission with the public.

Colonel Gail Atkins gave an informative presentation at Tuesday's meeting, telling all about the workings of the army depot.

In 2019, the crew was able to return 160 aircraft into service, which includes work on Black Hawk, Chinook, and Apache helicopters.

"We maintain what is called the aerospace standard 91-10 charlie it is akin to any Boeing-Sikorsky Lockheed Martin facility. We maintain that higher standard every year we recertify, and that's coming up again in February. We take this very seriously. the quality and safety of our product is paramount," Atkins

The Army Depot works for various government agencies and each branch of the Military except the Coast Guard.

