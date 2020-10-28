Army senior investigator meets with family of Vanessa Guillen

Gen. John Murray gave the Guillen family an update on the investigation, although details of the meeting were not mentioned in a release from Army Forces Command.

HOUSTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier report on Vanessa Guillen's memorial services in Houston.

U.S. Army Senior Investigator Gen. John Murray recently met with Spc. Vanessa Guillen's family in Houston to give the family an update on the investigation.

The update from the Army to the family also allowed the family to provide any new information to investigators. However, a release from the U.S. Army Forces Command did not detail what updates or new information were shared at the Oct. 27 meeting.

"What happened to Spc. Guillen was horrible," Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg said in a release. "We must honor her memory by doing better. This investigation will allow us to better understand what happened. Importantly, it will also give us insight on what we can do to ensure something like this doesn't happen again."

Gen. Garrett appointed Gen Murray to lead the investigation into the chain of command actions related to Guillen's death. According to the release, the investigation has incorporated information from previous investigations, inspections and ongoing reviews.

More details about the ongoing investigation will be released to the public once the final report is complete. The report is expected to be complete by early November, according to a statement from Army Public Affairs. It said the report was expected next month as members of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee requested, and received, the additional time to complete its report on the command climate and culture on Fort Hood and the surrounding military community.