Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — A car crashed into a fence at a southside home just after midnight Saturday morning, but the driver didn't stick around. Corpus Christi police report the driver ended up running over a median before striking a fence located on Yorktown Blvd. near Staples St.

The suspect ran away on foot following the crash, but he wouldn't get far. Police tracked him down just up the road. Police say the driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

