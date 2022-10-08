Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week

According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of a 27-year-old man who police found on Lawton Street with severe trauma, and later died from his injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street.

SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in.



Griffin is being held on half a million dollar bond for murder.

