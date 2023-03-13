Arrest made in Agnes Street shooting that left one mad dead on city's westside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in Nueces County Jail Monday night after shooting and killing a 50-year-old man on the city's westside last week.
37-year-old Gerard Garcia was arrested in connection to that shooting.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. last Monday at the intersection of Agnes and Bluntzer Street.
Police were called out for a shooting, when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground of a parking lot.
Medics took the unidentified 50-year-old to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Garcia was later arrested for murder.
