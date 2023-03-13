x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Arrest made in Agnes Street shooting that left one mad dead on city's westside

37-year-old Gerard Garcia was arrested in connection to the shooting.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in Nueces County Jail Monday night after shooting and killing a 50-year-old man on the city's westside last week. 

37-year-old Gerard Garcia was arrested in connection to that shooting. 

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. last Monday at the intersection of Agnes and Bluntzer Street.

Police were called out for a shooting, when they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground of a parking lot. 

Medics took the unidentified 50-year-old to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Garcia was later arrested for murder. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out