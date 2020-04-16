CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Presa Street.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Presa Street at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Based on their initial investigation, officers determined that a disturbance had occurred between the occupants of two vehicles. That disturbance escalated and resulted in the victim being shot.

Both vehicles fled the scene. One was described as a Ford sport utility vehicle, possibly an Explorer or Expedition; the other was described as a Chevy Avalanche that was towing a flatbed work utility trailer.

Police confirmed to 3News Friday morning that they arrested 47-year-old Jesus Franco in connection with this shooting. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600, or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

