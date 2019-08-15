CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a robbery turned shooting back in July, but police still need your help searching for another suspect.

20-year-old Matthew Reyna was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on an aggravated robbery warrant after he was tracked down at a residence and apprehended. He is accused of being involved in an aggravated robbery back in July at the EZ Pawn in the 3900 block of Weber near SPID.

Witnesses said Reyna and 17-year-old Aaron Reyes entered the store and stole some merchandise. They then ran away and stopped at a house in the 3900 block of Delphine where they were confronted by residents. That's when one of the suspects shot at the residents.

Reyna is now in police custody, but authorities are still looking for Reyes. If you have any information that can help find him, call police at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: