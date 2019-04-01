Portland (KIII News) — Police in Portland and surrounding counties arrested suspects behind a recent string of car break-ins that targeted county law enforcement.

Seven men were arrested for breaking in and trying to steal from sheriff's deputies units and Department of Public Safety troopers. Five of the suspects were teens from Corpus Christi.

According to the Portland police chief, the men tried stealing from Aransas County, Nueces County, and state trooper units in December.

The suspects face charges of unlawful entry of a vehicle.

