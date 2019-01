CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that occured in the 4800 block of Urban Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old man walked into the Stripes at Everhart and SPID with a gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly shot after an argument with 37-year-old Steven Gomez Jr.

Gomez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victim is expected to be okay.