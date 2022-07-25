Arson believed to be the cause of house fire in Flour Bluff last week, arrest was made

Fire Marshal Randy Paige confirmed a woman was arrested after admitting she set the fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire officials say the cause of a fire on Admiral Drive was the result of arson.

The house fire broke out just before 2 p.m. last Friday afternoon in Flour Bluff. Fire Marshal Randy Paige confirmed a woman was arrested after admitting she set fire to the structure.

Investigators believe gasoline was used.

Now, authorities said the woman claimed people were inside the structure at the time of the fire. Skeletal remains were discovered inside the ruble, but those remains were determined not to be human.

The woman's name has not yet been released by Corpus Christi Police.

