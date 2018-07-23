Corpus Christi (kIII news) — Corpus Christi police are investigating an overnight apartment fire as a case of arson.

According to police, the fire broke out just after midnight in a vacant unit at the Costa Terragona Apartments off I-37 and NPID. Firefighters are still working to determine precisely how the fire was started.

There have not yet been any arrests related to this case.

