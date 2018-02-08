Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles accepted a head coaching job in Italy, Briles's attorney Ernest Cannon confirmed to Channel 6 on Thursday.

Briles will coach the American football team, Estra Guelfi Firenze based in Florence, said Cannon. The season will begin in March and run until June.

"I talked to coach and he said yeah he's signed up and ready to go," said Cannon. "I think he goes over there in October. It's a beautiful place and he's really looking forward to it. He said most of the people that will be there that care about the game are the ones on the field. That's what he likes anyway."

"I am grateful to return to the field to train American Football and do what I love," said Briles. Jan, Briles's wife, and I am [SIC] very happy to arrive in Italy for this new opportunity. I will work tirelessly to make the Estra Guelfi Florence a contender for the title."

"We are thrilled that Coach Briles has accepted our offer and will be our Head Coach for the 2019 season," said the team's General Manager Edoardo Cammi in a statement on the team website. "We are all excited by the possibility of having a professional of his caliber as our coach and we look forward to welcoming him in our Guelfi Family starting from the offseason."

Briles was fired in May of 2016 in the wake of the Pepper Hamilton report that found Baylor failed to identify and respond to reports of sexual assault by multiple football players.

