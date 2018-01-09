Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Saturday morning, The Art Center of Corpus Christi kicked off their Arts Alive fest with a .5K beer run.

The objective of the race was to run as fast as possible without spilling any beer.

There were about 200 participants and five heats. The top beer runners from each heat challenged each other for the championship title.

First, second and third place received a handmade beer mug by an art center potter.

The event was meant to draw attraction to local breweries and give back to the art center.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII