CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The 3rd Annual Arts Alive Festival was held at the Art Center of Corpus Christi Saturday.

People were able to enjoy live art projects from over 50 vendors from across the country.

One of the projects included print-making using a steamroller.

People were also able to try different food trucks and listen to music.

Although this is the third year they've hosted the event, organizers say this year's festival has had a great turnout so far.

"This year, I mean we've had a constant influx of people," exhibits manager Sierra Shamblin said. "We are just thrilled to be able to do it."

If you didn't get to make it out there, Sunday is the last day of the festival.

It's from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Admission is five dollars for adults and one dollar for children.

