Art Center showcases work from TAMU-CC students

The art will remain on display through June 6.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The incredible talent of three young artists are on display at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. A reception was held to showcase all the hard work the artists endured over the last year creating the pieces.

All of the artists are graduating seniors from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. A couple of them focused on self portraits, while another chose animals.

Among the student-artist featured was Alejandro Ramirez. His display was titled, 'self-centered.' He credits his art teachers for helping inspire him.

"I was racking my brain, trying to come up with various personalities and the more I thought about it, the more I had to explore about myself," Ramirez said. "The later ones are really depictions of my authentic self."

Ramirez tells us he's very thankful to receive a full ride scholarship to grad school at the University of Georgia.

The other featured artist are Shally Benitez and Samantha Swenson.

The art will remain on display through June 6.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.