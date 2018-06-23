The $65,000 statue that was reported stolen on Friday has been found.

CCPD says the Corpus Christi Bike officers followed a trail of drag marks and bolts left behind that led them past the sea wall in to the bay.

The statue is in CCPD custody and will be returned to the Art Center.

The suspect has not been found and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the crime or can identify the suspect, CCPD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII