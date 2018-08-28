Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A picture is worth a thousand words, and the artwork on display at the La Retama Central Library tells the stories of many who experienced Hurricane Harvey.

Over 150 art pieces display the struggles of Coastal Bend students who lived through the hurricane. Students from Rockport, Port Aransas, Gregory-Portland, Flour Bluff and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi all used art to portray the emotions that the hurricane forced them to go through.

The exhibit, known as "Day of Remembrance," includes glass molds, sketches, photos, and even poetry.

The artwork will be on display until Saturday, Sept. 1. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

