CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas celebrated the retirement of their director Thursday along with all the years he has served and worked in museums all over the U.S.

The community was invited to attend the farewell event Thursday night to honor Joe Schenk.

Schenk has worked at eight museums in six states over the past 46 years and served as a museum director for 42 years.

"It's been a great ride, and I've enjoyed every minute of it. It's not work. It's been fun, and I've always had great people working with me, and they have always done so much to help my career," Schenk said.

Schenk and his wife Jacque plan to stay in Corpus Christi following the retirement.