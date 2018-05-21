The Art Museum of South Texas is showcasing talented artists across the lone star state with a brand new exhibit "Target Texas: What Inspires".

Six artists from various parts of the state will feature their work in the museum through out the summer. Each piece is inspired by current events, landscape, and personal experiences.

For more information visit: http://www.artmuseumofsouthtexas.org/

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter,andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII