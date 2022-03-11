Art Museum of South Texas hosts annual ARTball to ring in 50 years

This year's theme was avant-gold -- the theme to help the museum celebrate its 50 years right here in our community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi residents were there to celebrate ARTball -- the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Art Museum of South Texas.

A night when the museum transforms into a party of glitz and glamour.

This year's theme was avant-gold -- the theme to help the museum celebrate its 50 years right here in our community.

The event itself, is what helps to fund the exhibitions and educational programs young artists get to take advantage of year-long at the museum.

"So the rest of this year, we get to be 50. So, ARTball Avant-Gold, is really just welcoming us into this next year of 50, and hopefully it brings in all of the funds we need for our education programs and our exhibitions," said Alexis De Leon, Marketing Coordinator for AMST. "It's really just kind of waking people up to what the art museum of South Texas has to offer."

It was last month on Oct. 4, when the museum officially celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Organizers said the planning for Thursday's event started the moment last year's ended.

