Art Museum of South Texas hosts 'Artrageous', ringing in 16 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2006, staff at the Art Museum of South Texas knew they needed more room, and so the Legoretta building was added, creating that extra space for more art for all to enjoy.

And what better way to ring in 16 years than with a sweet 16. The theme was 80's mixed in with some Stranger Things.

The annual "Artrageous," is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the museum. It made its return last year in-person, but was held outdoors.

This year it has made its way back inside the museum. Staff told 3News that seeing all the community support that's poured into the museum meant everything.

Among the crowd were 3News' very own Leslie Adami and Alan Holt.

Residents can support and enjoy the Art Museum for free through the end of the year due to a special partnership between the museum and H-E-B.

