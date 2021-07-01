Art Museum of South Texas participating in 'Museums For All,' giving free admission to those with EBT card

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visiting a museum may be out of reach for several low-income families across the nation. Museums For All has stepped in to make sure everyone has access to more than 600 museums across the nation.
The Art Museum of South Texas is a part of the program, which offers free admission for those who show their EBT card.
"This reduced rate is available during all normal operating hours to up to four individuals per EBT card. With a year-round open door policy, Museums for All invites low-income visitors to feel welcome at cultural institutions," the organization said.
To learn more about the Art Museum of South Texas, visit their website here.
