Art Museum of South Texas prepares for approaching storm

While storm surge isn't expected to be as bad an during Hurricane Hanna, management is making sure it's ready.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas is preparing for Tropical Depression 9, which is scheduled to bring string winds and rain to the Coastal Bend.

The storm is expected to also bring dangerous tides, so experts are advising people not be on the water Monday night or Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Even after the storm makes landfall and calms, waves still are expected to be about 7 feet high.

Hurricane Hanna bring coastal flooding and string storm surges, which sent water into the museum in 2020 when Hanna hit.

Having learned from that experience, museum leaders are taking a 'better safe than sorry' approach and setting up sandbags to minimize any possible water damage.

