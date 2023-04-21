Art Museum of South Texas to be first stop as Collidoscope exhibit begins national tour

The exhibit is based on creating a new institution that is about centering the Latino experience with United States history and art.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas will play host to the first stop of a national tour exhibit known as Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective.

The exhibit is based on creating a new institution that is about centering the Latino experience with United States history and art.

Part of that is getting the stories out there and across the nation to really elevate Latino and Chicano art and voices.

It includes over 40 pieces made from numerous types of mediums.

"This is an experience for visitors that invites them in, that makes them laugh, which was critical for us," said American Latino Smithsonian Institution's Ranald Woodaman. "So that means that everyone is going to find something to appreciate out of this artwork."

Again, this is the first stop for the next exhibit as it travels across the nation for the next two years.

It will remain in Corpus Christi until Sept. 30 before heading to El Paso.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!