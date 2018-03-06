Museums are doing what they can to spice things up for visitors including adding technology to the experience. The Art Museum of South Texas, a partner with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, was recognized on an international stage by winning the Bronze MUSE Award. The category focused on educational and entertaining experiences using interactive video walls. Be sure to check out the cool new art wave the next time you visit the museum which is located at 1902 N Shoreline Blvd.

