Arthur the otter wins March Aquarium Madness!

Monday, the aquarium held a rapid round vote for 30 minutes and in the end -- Arthur won!
Credit: Texas State Aquarium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at the Texas State Aquarium, one animal was crowned the winner of March Aquarium Madness.

The final between Arthur the otter and Pickles the green sea turtle was a close one.

It was so close that the initial round of voting over the weekend resulted in a tie.

Residents will have to wait till next year to see who will dethrone Arthur. 

Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Monday, April 3, 2023

