Artist behind old Mary Carroll High School mosaics hopes his legacy can live on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new Mary Carroll High School is slated to welcome students in the fall, but the fate of the old campus remains undecided.

Joel Garcia is the artist behind the mosaics at the old high school that were created two decades ago. His granddaughter is working to make sure his artwork is saved.

"I was proud of that job over there because it was the kids who got the money to pay for that," Joel Garcia said.

Each piece was perfectly arranged by Garcia's meticulous hands. The now 92-year-old artist has created mosaics and murals around the City since 1959.

Residents can see more of Garcia's work at the McDonald Library on Greenwood Dr. In 2013, then Mayor Nelda Martinez proclaimed Aug. 27 as Joel Garcia Day. For Garcia's granddaughter Kristen, the art is a constant reminder of her grandfather's gift to the community.

"I take my kids by Carroll every day and still show them my grandfather's work," Kristen said.

She added that the art means much more because she was also a graduate of Carroll High School.

"I actually graduated in 2001, and my father worked there at Carroll. It was so neat to have him be such a big part of the school," Kristen said.

As students and staff leave behind the old campus, the Garcia family fears that part of Carroll Tiger pride could be in jeopardy of being lost.

"I just want to make sure the work he has done for Carroll and the community isn't just torn down," Kristen said. "I don't know what the future is I can't bare the thought of that work just crumbling to the ground."

The Garcia family is hoping something can be done to preserve or move the artwork for others to enjoy.

"He said the same thing, hopes there is a new home for these pieces," Kristen said.

3News reached out to Corpus Christi Independent School District to see what the future is of the old school and mosaics. A spokesperson responded with the following statement.

No decisions regarding future use of the building have been made at this time. For our buildings that are repurposed, those who use the structures are able to enjoy the art and other items that are part of the building.

Garcia and his granddaughter believe the mosaics still have a lot of life to live.

"If they leave it there it could be there for hundreds of years, but I really don't know," Garcia said.

Garcia's granddaughter added that she does plan to reach out to district leaders and even start a petition to keep the mosaics intact.

