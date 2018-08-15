Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi children's shelter is getting a generous donation from an area artist in the form of a mural.

One of the Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth playrooms is getting an "Under the Sea" mural courtesy of artist Luz Cubano, all for free.

It takes Cubano time to paint the oceanic scene, but she said she looks forward to the children's faces.

"My inspiration is the kids," Cubano said. "My heart is here in everything."

Cubano hopes to have the mural finished by this weekend.

According to Cubano, not only is it a painting but a chance for the children to learn about different sea creatures.

