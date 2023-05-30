Artists beautify Downtown Corpus Christi for Mural Fest 2023

Eric Karbeling is one of the muralists being featured. He spoke with 3NEWS about his mural, which has a deep connection to our community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is starting to come alive with the color and creativity for this year's Mural Fest.

Four murals will be guided mural tours with, local vendors, food trucks, live music and you'll even be able to meet the artists.

Eric Karbeling is one of the muralists being featured. He caught up with 3NEWS about his mural, which is inspired by a musical theme with a deep connection to our community.

"The history of the music here, more specifically, not just general music. Learning more about the background of Tejano music, Texas folk music as well. I was really inspired by all the different imagery and the culture and the music of it," he said.

Karbeling said it will take him two or three more days to finish his mural, and that everyone is welcome to come watch him paint.

As for Mural Fest, residents can head downtown to celebrate Friday at 6 p.m.

