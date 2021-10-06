'Artrageous Heels and Wheels' event back at the Art Museum of South Texas

The work of 2020 Texas Fashion Designer Nick Perez made jaws drop along the runway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a party down at the Art Museum of South Texas on Thursday night for the "Artrageous Heels and Wheels" event.

It was a Rock n' Rollin celebration of the fast, the fierce and the fashion. The event was a car, fashion and drag show all rolled into one, as well as a concert with headliner Jackie Venson.

The work of 2020 Texas fashion designer Nick Perez made jaws drop along the runway. Community members got to come out, dress up and most importantly, continue to support the Art Museum.

"We are so happy to be back here and to have our patrons and our the community come out again, and for us to be able to present the exhibitions and the programs that we do annually and to see our friends it just feels so good," Sara Morgan, the director of the AMST said.

This is the museum's annual summer party. It came back after being put on hold last year.

3News' very own Chief Meteorologist Alan Holt was the emcee, alongside car guru "The Bad Blonde," Caitlin Shook.

