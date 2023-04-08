ArtWalk celebrates 13th birthday with exciting downtown festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were out and about Friday afternoon, then odds are you may have run into the big birthday celebration for ArtWalk.
The monthly gathering started back in 2010 and became a teenager Friday, turning 13 years old.
ArtWalk vendor Elisa Pena said she was excited to be at Friday's event after participating for the first time last month.
"A lot of people have come by and offered me a lot of other vendor opportunities in the city which is really exciting. I was born and raised here then I went away to college and I came back so I'm super excited to get involved in the art scene here," she said.
The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District said it is special to see how ArtWalk has grown into what it is today.
