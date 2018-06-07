CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Vendors at Friday night's ArtWalk in downtown Corpus Christi were relocated after some rainy weather hit the Coastal Bend Friday afternoon.

The vendors will now be located at the following locations:

The Exchange – 224 N. Mesquite Street

BUS – 702 N. Chaparral Street

Nueces Lofts – 317 Peoples Street

The Bay Jewel – 624 N. Mesquite Street

Urbana – 424 N. Chaparral Street

A line of bad weather began moving into the Coastal Bend at around 3 p.m. Friday, bringing rain to the Corpus Christi area and even brief tornado warnings in parts of Bee and Refugio counties.

