Island Report: Aruba Bay townhomes nearing completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new Water Exchange Bridge is under construction on Padre Island, some long-awaited development around Lake Padre is starting to happen as well. The first group of townhomes are nearing completion.

For years, people on the island have wondered when the land around Lake Padre will start to fill up with development. But with the beginning of construction on the island's new Water Exchange Bridge -- that day has finally arrived.

Even before the bridge is finished, the first development on Lake Padre is already open. It's called Aruba Bay and 41 of 52 townhomes have already sold.

It includes an art gallery, an outdoor patio with a lake view and boat slip, as well as a two story waterfall.

As a sign of things to come, all the units here are available for short-term rentals.

