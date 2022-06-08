'As a mother that hit me': Padre Island group raises donations for Uvalde community

One member baked 21 homemade lasagnas in dedication to the 21 victims who lost their lives.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors on North Padre Island are showing support by collecting a caravan of donations of their own to send to the community of Uvalde.

The mass shooting that took place in Uvalde has taken a toll on any and everyone who has learned of the tragedy.

Koru Tolson, a therapist at Coastal Synergy on the Island is also the founder of the Uvalde Healing Group, which she created to send prayers, food, love, and comfort to those still grieving in Uvalde.

"As a past educator that hit me," said Tolson. "As a mother that hit me. As a psychotherapist with all the counselors going in to do therapy with those families, that hit me too."

Group members like Tonya Colbert have joined in the mission with Tolson, who baked 21 homemade lasagnas in dedication to the 21 victims who lost their lives.

"I was like what can we do to come in and offer another support mattress after the momentum is gone," Tolson said.

But she couldn't do the mission on her own.

"Huge thanks to Island resort for being on board with us, Coastal Synergy, Padre Island neighbors, and Gellato. We have a lot of wonderful companies and families working together for the good of Uvalde," Tolson said.

In true Islander spirit, the donations have begun to roll in and the first caravan will be going out to Uvalde this weekend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.