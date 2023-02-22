Several Coastal Bend churches to offer 'Ashes To Go' on this Ash Wednesday

'Ashes To Go' allows worshippers to remain in their car while receiving their ashes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is Ash Wednesday, the first of the 40 days of Lent.

The Christian holiday is a time of penance and preparation for the commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent ends with the Mass of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday followed by Good Friday and the celebration of the Easter vigil on Holy Saturday.

There will be several masses this morning at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, with the first beginning at 6:45 a.m. There will be another service at 12:05 p.m. and then at 5:30 p.m.

Several churches will be offering "ashes to go," which allows worshippers to remain in their car while receiving their ashes.

All Saints Episcopal Church

3026 S Staples St.

7 a.m. - 7 a.m.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

13026 Leopard St

8 a.m - 4 p.m.

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church

Sunrise Mall Parking Lot