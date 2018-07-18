Corpus Christi (kIII News) — Every year more than 120,000 babies are born with birth defects and according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health, the use of prenatal vitamins is often very effective in preventing birth defects.

Dr. Denise Lochner, with the Coastal Bend Women’s Center at Corpus Christi Medical Center, Bay Area came in to 3News to talk about how birth defects could be prevented.

Doctors joined 3News at 5 p.m. Wednesday to answer your calls and questions about preventing birth defects for expectant mothers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII