Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It's about that time to get your child to the doctor for their vaccines, so a group of medical experts joined 3News at 5 p.m. to answer your calls and questions about back-to-school immunizations.

Here is some information from the Nueces County Public Health District about vaccines:

Are Vaccines Safe?

The United States currently has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Before a vaccine is approved and given to children, it is tested extensively.

Nearly all children can be safely vaccinated, but there are exceptions and some children may not be able to receive some vaccines:

- Children with allergies to something in a vaccine.

- Children with weakened immune systems due to an illness or a medical treatment, such as chemotherapy.

What are common side effects of vaccines?

- Pain, swelling, or redness where the shot was given

- Mild fever

- Chills

- Feeling tired

- Headache

- Muscle and joint ache

Most common vaccine requirements for school aged children:

Kindergarten:

Dtap

IPV

MMR

Varicella

Hepatitis A

7th Grade

Tdap

Meningitis

Varicella

For more information, call the Nueces County Public Health District at 361-826-7238.

