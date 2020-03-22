KINGSVILLE, Texas — Earlier this week, Noemi Ortiz made her way to her computer for a virtual bedtime story.

Noemi Ortiz is the Assistant Principal at Harrel Elementary in Kingsville, Texas and invited her students and members of the community to join her on Facebook Live as she read a book.

"I know that my teachers read to the children every day, and I did not want them going without a story. Just in case they are not being read to at home, and to give some parents a break during my storytime," said Ortiz.

Ortiz says she has read classic books such as "The Big Easter Egg Hunt", "The Dog Who Cried Woof", and "The Recess Queen" as hundreds of viewers, including students at Harrel Elementary and adults chimed in.

Ortiz plans on making this a routine for her students and says she goes online around 7:30 p.m. so students can see a familiar face and be reminded that their teachers and principals are thinking of them.

"We are in this together and that our students are our main priority, and I want my students to know that I am missing them, and thinking of them every day," said Ortiz.

"I ask them questions about the book at the end," added Ortiz.

According to Ortiz, she says it brings for joy just as much as it does for her students and others.

As we transition to an online environment, other students from across the Coastal Bend have also joined in on storytime with Assistant Principal, Noemi Ortiz.

