CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball Hall of Famer and retired Astros star Jeff Bagwell is coming to the Coastal Bend to help out the Ronald McDonald House.

The retired first baseman will be the celebrity guest speaker at the 17th annual Casa de Amor.

Casa de Amor is one one of the Ronald McDonald House's biggest fundraisers.

Ronald McDonald House serves as a home away from home for children and their families seeking medical treatment from hospitals in Corpus Christi.

Money raised from the event will be used to help families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

"We have 25 guest rooms here at the Ronald McDonald House, and on any given night we are full, and that puts a lot of pressure on the house when you're full and you have a waiting list so all the donations that come in they support the effort that it takes to take care of these families," executive director Michelle Horine said.

3News sports anchor Chris Thomasson will be a part of the ceremonies Thursday, Sept. 6.

