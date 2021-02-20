Astros stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa donate $50K to help feed children impacted by winter storm

The donation will provide more than 25,000 meals to families in need.

HOUSTON — Astros superstars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are showing us why we will never stop loving them.

The pair have teamed up to donate $50,000 to help feed children impacted by the Texas Winter Storm.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Feb. 19.

“It has been extremely sad to witness our city of Houston suffering from lack of food and water, and so many families with children experiencing cold and hunger," Correa said.

The large donation was given to the Correa Family Foundation and with the help of Kid's Meals Inc and NACC Disaster Services, more than 25,000 healthy meals will be delivered to families in need.

"José and I feel that this joint effort is a small way to express our commitment and gratitude to the community that means so much to us. Hopefully, we can inspire others and together relieve some of the suffering caused by this natural disaster," said Correa.