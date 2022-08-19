Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral

The Silvas went viral and added a new name to the roster in one week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros.

"I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no way, that can't be!"" said Steven Silvas, Jackson's dad.

Jackson is only two years old, but you know what they say 'start them young'. That's exactly what dad, Steven Silvas did.

"It was one of those proud parent," said Silvas, "proud dad moments".

The love for the Astros started decades ago when Steven was a little boy like Jackson.

"I was born into it. We would go to games every summer. It was our family vacation, our family tradition. Yeah, 34 years now," Silvas added.

Astros fans, Like father like son, A grand slam. Silvas said after posting the video to social media, it blew up. Then things really got crazy.

"That was the day before our daughter was born. We're trying to get ready for the hospital, and then I'm on the phone checking and yeah, it was a crazy 24-48 hours for us," said Silvas.

Baby Savanna was welcomed to the world, and so the tradition continues.

"We have a newborn outfit, the going home outfit for every kid we're going to bring in. It's a custom Astros onesie. We took the pictures at the hospital. She will be just as a die hard fan as her big brother".

The family plans on heading to an Astros game as a family of four as soon as possible.

